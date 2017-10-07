Radio personality Susan Mulvaney passes away

Updated at 10.20am

Radio personality Susan Mulvaney died this morning, aged 71.

Associated with radio broadcasting for more than 40 years, Mrs Mulvaney, who was born in Mosta, died after a short illness.

She started her career as a journalist in 1964 with l-Orizzont and was promoted to sub-editor after a few months.

She joined Radio Malta in 1976 taking over a woman's programme.

She was employed full time at Xandir Malta in 1981, catering for Woman’s Hour and producing other cultural programmes.

Mrs Mulvaney joined RTK radio in 1991 producing family programmes daily. She was also a contributor to the newspaper Il-Ġens.

In 2000, she was nominated for the Worker of the Year award for her contribution to Media Centre.

Mrs Mulvaney was also active in philhantropic organisations. She was president of the Carmen Carbonaro School of Beauty and Hairdressing and a founder member of the Association of Scholastic Councils and the Malta Osteoporisis Society.

She worked with prisoners, youths with social problems and irregular migrants for the past 20 years and in 1996 was appointed member of the Prisons Board, where she worked for the conditions of inmates to be improved.

In 2011, she was appointed assistant at the Juvenile Court, a position she held until last month.

In December 2013, she was appointed member of the Zammit Clapp Hospital management commitee and a year later assistant of the Administrative Review Tribunal in the Media and the Arts panel.

She was appointed a member of the Visitors Board of the prisons in 2007, a position she held todate.

She was also a member of the board which evaluated conditions at the forensic unit of Mount Carmel Hospital and the police general headquarters lock-up.

As a member of Frontex, she accompanied several migrants on flights from Rome, Spain and Germany back to their home country, including to Lagos in Nigeria, where she went four times.

Mrs Mulvaney was married to Charles Sacco and had two children, Marika and Daniela.

The Labour and Nationalist parties expressed their condolences.