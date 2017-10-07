Process to award rental subsidy to be hastened
Measure will ensure government assistance is immediate - Roderick Galdes
The process to award a rental subsidy to eligible people is to be hastened, reducing it from about four months to four weeks, the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation said.
Read: Brochure reveals Malta's rental rates
Roderick Galdes said he was conscious of the challenges and problems applicants with low income faced and the measure would ensure that government assistance was immediate, mitigating the applicant’s burden.
Read: Real estate agents cannot cope with demand for cheap rental properties
The measure, he said, would affect the most vulnerable members of society.
Watch: ‘I can’t pay the rent, I’m going to take my life'
This year, the Housing Authority received 1,016 applications to its new rental subsidy scheme. The scheme applies to rent paid in the private sector by low income earners for places rented as an ordinary residence.
Rental prices for residential dwellings have gone up significantly over the past four years, spurred by a booming economy.
According to the Central Bank, only 10% of Maltese households rent at market prices but the increases have been on the radar of anti-poverty campaigners. They argue that the unbridled free market is causing new social problems as landlords seek better returns from their property.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.