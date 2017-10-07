Police seek public assistance to locate hold-up suspect

The police called for public assistance to locate Ramazan Hysa, wanted in connection with Friday’s hold-up at Diamonds International in Pjazza Tigne, Sliema.

Two armed and masked men demanded jewellery but a shop assistant resisted. Two people were injured in the hold-up.

The police said this morning they were still looking for people in connection with the case, including Mr Hysa, a 24-year-old man with an Albanian passport,.

Any information can be passed on to the police on tel: 119, 2122 4001 or 2294 3351.