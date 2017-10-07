PD asks for follow-up meeting on investigation on malpractices at Mount Carmel Hospital

PD MP Godfrey Farrugia has asked for a meeting on Monday with the Commissioner of Mental Health following his and PD leader Marlene Farrugia’s request for an investigation into management malpractices at a ward in Mount Carmel Hospital.

The ward hosts patients who suffer from substance related problems. Dr Farrugia said that although the commissioner has followed the case, a report has not yet been published.

In his letter to the Commissioner, Dr Farrugia points out that mental health services had to be addressed by new protocols, best practices and resources that solved present challenges.

Inpatient management at the hospital “is pitiful and in dire straits”, he claimed.

“We note that the patients' charter rights is being broken and human dignity is not always being up held.

“Certain wards lack a patient centric approach due to shortcomings imposed by management. The organisation structure of the hospital is in disarray and there is little communication with health care professionals,” he wrote.

He said that during the visit, he and Dr Farrugia wanted particualr reference to patients who suffered from substance related problems.

He asked that they be allowed to visit some wards.