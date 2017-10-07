Framework agreement to promote cooperative activities in space signed with French agency

Photo: Esanasa

A framework agreement related to the promotion of cooperative activities in space has been signed between the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) and the French space agency Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES).

The aim of this agreement is to establish a relationship aimed at improving the cooperation and development of opportunities for Maltese entities and professionals to collaborate with an agency of outstanding heritage within the space sector.

Considering that the Maltese space sector is at its inception, the agreement aimed to continue raising awareness and capacity building within this sector, a prime objective of the recently published National Space Policy.

MCST executive chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said that such added leverage to capacity building and public outreach, supplementing efforts with tangible examples of good practices that helped bridging the gap between society and satellite applications.

CNES president Jean-Yves Le Gall said it was especially important that Malta wished to step up its national research effort and contribute to shaping Europe’s space policy in the years ahead.

Apart from collaborating on space-related capacity building and public outreach initiatives, the agreement enables cooperation on the research and development of downstream space services.

These services transform a wealth of satellite imagery and other data into value-added information supporting a wide range of applications: environment protection, agriculture, fisheries, transport, tourism and civil protection, amongst others.

Cooperation on small scale space technology development, testing and validation is also foreseen.

The framework agreement opens doors for the exchange of personnel, good practices and the organisation of joint workshops and training of experts.

MCST has been tasked with the coordination and governence of space related matters in Malta since Malta signed a cooperation agreement with the European Space Agency in February 2012.