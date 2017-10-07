BirdLife calls on the public to help stranded shearwaters

Photo: Paulo Lago, Birdlife

Scopoli’s shearwater chicks will begin to fledge from their nests in the cliffs in the coming days and Birdlife is calling for the public’s assistance to report any potential strandings.

Fledging at night, these young birds are said to use the light of the horizon to guide them away from the coast, however the increasing threat of on-land light pollution can disorientate the birds causing them to become stranded inland, appearing in roads, seafronts, towns and other urbanised areas, and unable to fly back out to sea putting their survival in danger.

This applied especially for October 14 to 24, considered as the peak period for strandings, although the period could last until the beginning of November.

People living close to localities ike Pembroke, Birżebbuġa, Ħal Far, Ċirkewwa, Xlendi and Mġarr, Gozo were more likely to encounter strandings.

Birdlife called on the public to report any sightings or findings of stranded chicks. It said that, where possible, stranded birds should be collected and gently placed in a cardboard box. They should then be kept in a quiet place until they were retrieved by Birdlife staff to be safely released back at sea. Birdlife can be reached on 2134 7644 (office hours) or 7925 5697 (emergency out of office).

During last year’s fledging season of Scopoli’s and Yelkouan Shearwaters, BirdLife received the highest number ever of stranded birds, with more than 20 Scopoli’s shearwaters and seven Yelkouan shearwaters.

The Scopoli’s shearwater, the larger of the two shearwater species, has an estimated population of 4,500 pairs in Malta – approximately 5% of the world breeding population. This protected species, which can be recognised by its grey-brown back with white underbelly and yellow bill, can often be seen ‘shearing’ over the tops of waves.

The Scopoli’s shearwater is currently benefiting from several conservation actions which are carried out in BirdLife’s Life Arcipelagu Garnija project, including efforts to decrease light pollution in coastal areas.

Birdlife called on the public to help this vital work continue through its latest crowdfunding campaign #ISAVEBIRDS.