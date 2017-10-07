Advert
Saturday, October 7, 2017, 08:48

2013 migrant tragedy in which up to 200 people died recorded in film

Film features Maltese soldier's testimony

Rescued Syrian refugees look at photos of their missing and believed to have drowned compatriots on a smartphone, at the Hal Far open centre for migrants. File photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The October 11, 2013 migrant tragedy in which more than 50 people died has been recorded in a feature film by journalist Fabrizio Gatti Un Unico Destino, that will feature first on Sky Atlantic on October 15.

The film includes testimony of a Maltese soldier who witnessed the shipwreck, l’Espresso reported.

More than 50 people – and possibly up to 200 – died that day when many others were saved by Maltese and Italian forces.

A boat full of Syrian and Palestinian migrants capsized after taking in water 60 miles south of Lampedusa. The Armed Forces of Malta rescued 143 migrants and 56 were taken to the Italian island.

A number of Italian navy officers had been charged of manslaughter and failure to render assistance during the tragedy before the Italian courts.

