13 charged with pickpocketing

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Five men and and eight women this morning pleaded not guilty to a series of thefts which took place in recent months.

They were also charged with forming part of an organised crime ring.

The 13 men and women, all Bulgarians and whose ages range between 21 and 33, were arrested on Thursday afternoon following days of observation by the police.

At the time of the arrest, the Bulgarians were in possession of a substantial amount of euros and sterling and other foreign currency and mobile phones that had been reported stolen. They were also accompanied by two boys and two girls.

The court was informed that most of the group’s members were couples.

No request for bail was made.

Lawyer Charlon Gouder, who appeared for the accused, asked the court to ensure that the four couples with children in Malta were allowed to speak to their sons and daughters.

The children, whose ages range between four and six, are currently in the care of Appoġġ and are staying Dar Fra Diegu until their grandparents come to Malta next week to take them back to Bulgaria.

Magistrate Clare Stafrace Zammit precided over the case. Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.