Maltese woman wins international beauty pageant

Dajana Laketic.

A 26-year-old Swatar resident has been crowned Miss Princess of the World 2017, beating contestants from 39 other countries.

Dajana Laketic, a Maltese woman of Serbian descent, also scooped up awards for Best National Costume and Miss Bikini.

A human resources manager who speaks seven languages, Ms Laketic is no stranger to overseas competition, having represented Malta in other competitions on four previous occasions.

She and seven other finalists competed for top spot aboard cruise ship MSC Meravaglia, with Argentina eventually placing second and Slovakia third.

Ms Laketic won a cash prize, one-year rent on a Czech Republic apartment, a paid trip to Canada, various designer dresses and beauty products.

Alan J. Darmanin and Jeff Francalanza of Glow Promotions serve as Malta directors of the competition.