No gambling
Diana Mackintosh’s account of the George Cross award to Malta (October 3) brought to my mind memories of that day which I remember as if it were only yesterday.
However, reading through the account, I noted that she was quoted saying that her father “gambled at the Casino Maltese”.
I cannot understand how the Casino Maltese came to be described as a gambling house. I had been a member of this ‘casino’ but it was certainly not a gambling house.
