Dwejra ‘window’
I am a regular visitor to Gozo and, on Sunday, while at Dwejra looking at the sunset I came across this marvellous little conceit – only about 45 centimetres high.
I got rather lucky with the photo, the people appearing in the background adding to the optical illusion effect of scale etc.
