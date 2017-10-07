Close encounter

The dictionary definition of a hunter no way reflects these single brain-celled rednecks I have been reading about most days, shooting anything that flies since the ‘hunting’ season started.

My Swedish friends, who originate from Lapland, where they tracked and hunted moose and elk, cannot contain their amusement when we discuss the antics of these camouflage cowards.

Last year I encountered several of these characters in the woods below Red Tower. Despite a sign saying access was only allowed to farmers, there were six four-wheelers and a green wreck that was being driven in my direction.

I was biking. As he got closer it was obvious he would not give way but had to stop because of a tree way. When I asked why he did not allow me to pass I got the usual moronic abuse and told to go back to my country, using words that cannot be repeated here.

I informed him I had been living here for eight years and gave him the bird… He tried to get out of his car but a wall prevented him from doing so. I rode off... only to be shot after he managed to find space to get out of the car. Being a ‘hunter’, he missed.

I informed the local council who told me to tell the police, as if they would bother.

Thank God, I have a picture of his car.