Part of intangible heritage

The Malta Band Clubs’ Association has just been awarded the prestigious European Citizen’s Prize for 2017 by the European Parliament. The Maltese members of the European Parliament had nominated it for the prize on the 70th anniversary of its formation in recognition of its promotion of cross-border musical cooperation in EU towns and villages and the encouragement of the values of tolerance and solidarity.

Band clubs in this country have a long and largely honourable tradition in the history of towns and villages. They play an important role in the life of local communities. As the association’s president said on being told about the award, band clubs “are a core part of our identity as a nation”.

Band clubs are formally constituted associations with elected committees, premises of their own and a large body of dues-paying members drawn from all social classes. The first band clubs were established over 160 years ago to organise the lay celebrations of the annual town or village feast celebrating their patron saint and, importantly, to provide the music.

The number of band clubs increased rapidly since the mid-19th century and has evolved to become an intrinsic part of Malta’s and Gozo’s civic and social life. Most organise musical, cultural and even sports activities mainly for members and their families but also for the community.

Thus, band clubs are more than social centres. They have a considerable impact on the life of the community as a whole.

The top officials of a band club are usually among the most influential people in the community. The president – usually a prominent personality – is the figurehead of the club and handles many of the ceremonial and business relations with other groups within and outside the community. The voice of the president and the members of committee members, including the bandmaster, not only gives them formal authority over the club members but also a voice in decisions that could well affect the entire community.

In paying tribute to the European Citizen’s Award winners, MEPs Roberta Metsola, Miriam Dalli and Francis Zammit Dimech rightly noted that “band clubs have a deep-rooted role in Maltese society, which highlights their invaluable contribution to culture in the hearts of towns and villages, where they serve to educate Maltese youths musically and culturally…. opening up their horizons [towards] other European cultures”.

Moreover, band clubs – together with many other aspects of Maltese life, such as fireworks, the skills of Maltese in lace-making and silver filigree and others – are elements of Maltese custom, heritage, culture and identity that are a crucial part of our intangible heritage. The preservation and encouragement of all these elements, which might otherwise be at risk, are vitally important objectives.

Progress and the impact on Malta of a number of influences ever since World War II have inevitably affected Maltese attitudes and culture. While progress has been inevitable and, on balance, good for the well-being of the country, it has also taken a toll on the Maltese way of life that goes to the heart of our identity and what binds us together as a nation.

This is why the recognition by the European Parliament of the important role played by band clubs in Malta’s intangible heritage is an important event and one to be warmly celebrated.