New visitor attraction open

In conjunction with the airport tour and the Visitors Terrace, Vienna Airport now offers an expanded offering for visitors that conveys the world of flying from spectacular perspectives.

Experience the landing approach from a cockpit perspective, undergo the process of baggage logistics on a conveyor belt and enjoy the view from the airport tower: these attractions and much more is offered by the new world of experience for visitors at Vienna Airport.

Together with Thomas Brezina, the internationally well-known author of children’s books and TV star, Vienna Airport designed a new multimedia experience space.

In four stations, visitors experience all aspects involved in aviation from unusual angles and find out everything about airport operations, air traffic control, job descriptions and much more. The airport tours and the Visitors Terrace also offer exciting insights and views on what is happening at the airport.

The new world of experience known as “Visitors World” is now open.

“Flying inspires people across generations. In particular, a complex place such as an airport often raises many questions,” said Günther Ofner and Julian Jäger, members of the management board of Flughafen Wien AG.

“We are pleased to have created an offering for visitors in cooperation with Thomas Brezina which will enable both our older and younger guests to enjoy a revealing look behind the scenes.”

More than 280 guests experienced the entire visitor offering at Vienna Airport today free of charge. The new experience space was opened by the two management board members Mr Ofner and Mr Jäger as well as Thomas Brezina. The well-known author of children’s books and TV star was also available at the beginning to give autographs.