Advert
Friday, October 6, 2017, 18:24 by PA

Results of Catalan secession poll submitted to region's parliament

Results show 90% of votes in favour of independence

Spain apologises for a violent police crackdown on Catalonia's independence referendum, in a conciliatory gesture amid the nation's worst political crisis since it became a democracy four decades ago. Video: Reuters

The Catalan government has submitted to the regional parliament the final results of a disputed referendum on secession from Spain, a necessary step before declaring independence as separatist politicians have promised.

Spain's central authorities have deemed the referendum illegal and a constitutional court suspended it.

But a vote went ahead on October 1 anyway, despite a lack of census controls and violence by Spanish police who were trying to halt the vote.

The final numbers confirm earlier results showing 90% of votes in favour of independence.

The regional government said 2.28 million Catalans voted, 43% of eligible voters.

The No side received some 8% of the votes.

Separatist Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will address the regional government on Tuesday to "report on the current political situation".

It was unclear if he or other separatist politicians would use the meeting to introduce a vote on declaring secession.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. WATCH: Graphic video from the Las Vegas...

  2. Theresa May receives calls of support...

  3. Top EU officials rally behind Spanish PM...

  4. More than 90 killed in Libya clashes...

  5. Probe shows late British PM Heath would...

  6. Denmark set to ban the burka and other...

  7. Watch: Nobel Peace Prize goes to...

  8. At least 12 killed as suicide bomber...

  9. Watch: Trump hints he may decertify Iran...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed