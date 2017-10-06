Denmark set to ban the burka and other full-face coverings

Woman wearing an Islamic veil, niqab, with a question mark above her head. Photo: Shutterstock.

Denmark is expected to become the next European country to ban full-face coverings, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burka, after most parties in the country's parliament backed some form of ban.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, political chairman of Venstre, Denmark's liberal party. Photo: Press Association

Facial coverings are a hot topic in Europe, with religious freedom advocates calling for them to be respected while secularists and cultural conservatives argue that the veils repress women or are alien to European culture.

The niqab covers everything but the eyes, while the burqa also covers the eyes with a transparent veil.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, of Denmark's liberal party that leads a centre-right governing coalition, said a law proposal was not aimed at any religion.

"This is not a ban on religious clothing, this is a ban on masking," he said. Mr Ellemann-Jensen also said it was not a ban of scarfs, turbans or kippa, the traditional Jewish skull cap.

Mr Ellemann-Jensen spoke on Friday after a meeting in parliament.

The burka ban is believed to enjoy widespread support, including from the opposition Social Democrats.

The move is mostly seen as directed at the dress worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women although few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils. An estimated 200 women wear facial coverings in Denmark.

No date for a formal vote was announced but Austria, France the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Belgium have similar laws.