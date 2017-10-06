Australian couple recount Gozo story

Two books will be launched at the Sentinella Hall at the Citadel, in Victoria today at 7pm. The books, Gozo Dreaming and Songs from the Heart Volume 1, are produced by Australian author and artist couple, Ted and Helene Markstsein.

These books are a labour of love for the couple to share their gratitude and love for “the small miracle that is Gozo”. The images were photographed by Helene using her smartphone and she hopes their imperfections and quirky moodiness match the poems written by Ted.

The aim of the books is to convey to the reader, in words and pictures, the story of Gozo which continues to bewitch and fascinate with the ever-changing ocean, the empty country roads and tracks, the drystone walls and terraces, the churches, the buildings, the colour and, above all, the atmosphere of an ancient island.