Announcements

BONELLO. On October 1, at the Convent of Maria Bambina in Gonzales, California, US, Sister LILIANA (Alice) of the Congregation of the Sisters of Maria Bambina, passed away peacefully, aged 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Sisters of Maria Bambina, her sisters Evelyn, Marianne and her husband Joe, and her brother Edwin and family, her nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The funeral will take place on Monday, October 9, in California, US. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today, Friday, October 6, at 7pm at St Anthony’s church, Birkirkara, and on Saturday, October 14, at 4pm at Siġ-ġiewi parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DRAGO. On October 4, MAIRIN BRIGID, née McCartin, of Marsa-scala, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Henry, her children, Patrick and his wife Deirdre, Marion and her husband Jeremy Brown and her beloved grandchildren Emma, Fionn, Saoirse and Euan; her sister Eileen and her husband Allan Heron; her brother Gerry and his wife Catriona and their families; her late sister Shelagh Galea’s family; her in-laws Joe and his wife Grace, Grace and her husband Joe Zerafa, Freddie Baldacchino, widower of Carmen, née Drago, Anna, widow of Twanny Drago, and their families; all her extended family in Malta and abroad, her many, many friends, neighbours and colleagues at St Edward’s College. A funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, at 9.30am at St Edward’s College, Cottonera. No flowers by request, but, if you wish, donations to the ALS Foundation, Ħamrun, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Many thanks to Maricel and Rose, everyone at Hospice Malta, the ALS Foundation, and all her doctors at Mater Dei Hospital who went above and beyond their call of duty, to ease her suffering.

In Memoriam

ABELA – ANTONIA, née Samuele. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother. Her sons and daughters.

APAP – BEATRICE. Fondly remembered on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Her family.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of VICTORINE on the 20th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Jean-Pierre, her step-daughters Margaret and Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

CALLEJA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearly beloved sister VICTORIA on the third anniversary of her passing away. So loved and so missed by her brothers Charles and Joseph and her sisters Antoinette and Elizabeth and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – GEORGE E. On the 27th anniversary of his passing, remembered with love by his sons Michael, Walter and George. Rest in peace.

FAVA – VINCENT. A beloved father forever remembered. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mario, Reggie, Marcelline and their families.

KALLEYA. In loving memory of JOSEF, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered with love by his daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

WELLS – MURIEL. Cherished memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children George and his wife Sylvia, Mary Ann and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.