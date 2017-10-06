1980s prom night

The foyer of the Eden Cinemas is being transformed into a 1980s-style prom night followed by the screening of that era’s classic film Sixteen Candles.

Those attending can sip on some punch, nibble party food and boogie to 1980s disco music before watching the ultimate 1980s high school movie.

The 1984 film Sixteen Candles, directed by John Hughes, revolves around Samantha Baker (Molly Ringwald) who despite approaching her 16th birthday, sees little reason to celebrate. Her family have, in any case, forgotten her big day and she is suffering from a severe bout of unrequited love. Worse still, the object of her affections is being courted by the school’s most desirable student.

The event is being held today at Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s, at 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.edencinemas.com.mt. This event is supported by Elia caterers.