Urgent call for O positive blood donors

Donors are urgently needed. Photo: Shutterstock

Supplies of O positive blood are running dangerously low after poor weather kept donors away this week.

The National Blood Transfusion Service urged people to make time to donate blood to help care for cancer patients, injured persons and those going under the knife.

Donors can visit the Blood Donation Department in Guardamangia every day from 8am to 6pm. Anyone willing to donate blood should bring their ID card with them.

People who have been overseas in the previous four weeks should first call 80074313 to check whether they are eligible to donate, the National Blood Transfusion Service said.