Twice as many Britons apply for Maltese nationality, over 419 by July

A total of 419 Britons applied for Maltese nationality between January and July this year, a consider leap over the 392 for the whole of 2016.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in reply to a Parliamentary Question that although applicants were not asked why they were considering the change, the upsurge had coincided with the Brexit vote last year.

2013: 203

2014: 152

2015: 198

2016: 392

2017: 492 (January to July)