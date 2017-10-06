Twice as many Britons apply for Maltese nationality, over 419 by July
Prime Minister says upsurge coincided with Brexit
A total of 419 Britons applied for Maltese nationality between January and July this year, a consider leap over the 392 for the whole of 2016.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in reply to a Parliamentary Question that although applicants were not asked why they were considering the change, the upsurge had coincided with the Brexit vote last year.
2013: 203
2014: 152
2015: 198
2016: 392
2017: 492 (January to July)
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.