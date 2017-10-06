Solar farm policy sets a 50MW clean energy target

Photo: Shutterstock

A solar farm policy unveiled today by the Planning Authority aims to increase the generation of clean energy by up to 50MW peak and help reach the EU2020 target of having 10% of the total energy generation from renewable sources. Currently, this accounts to 6%.

Under this policy, areas with a minimum footprint of 1,000 square metres may qualify, including those outside development zone. The policy encourages solar farms to be set up in the vicinity of urban areas or areas with high electricity consumption. This will reduce grid connection costs, distribution losses and countryside sprawl.

The preferred sites identified in the policy include large scale roof tops and open spaces such as car parks, sites earmarked for small and medium enterprises, disused quarries, landfills and industrial plants.

Disused quarries in the area of Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq, Kirkop and Siġġiewi are listed as ideal sites as the visual impact on the surroundings will be minimal. However, quarries within special conservation or protected areas may only be considered following further studies to ensure there would be no significant negative environmental impact.

Though ODZ sites are not excluded, the policy precludes sites which are Natura 2000, garigue, valleys, ridges and other areas of archaeological, cultural or scientific value.

Sites requiring extensive intervention, such as trenching, to be linked to the electricity grid will not be considered favourably.

In ODZ areas, the permit is only valid for 30 years and the developer is bound to present the method in which the site would be reinstated to its original state when operations cease.

The policy also set design requirements such as maximum photovoltaic panel height to minimise the visual impact.