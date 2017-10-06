PN nominates represetatives on Electoral Commission
The Nationalist Party has nominated Angelito Sciberras and Antoine Portelli as its representatives on the Electoral Commission.
They were nominated following the resignation of Matthew Mangion and Boris Xerri prior to the election for the PN leader.
The party thanked Mr Mangion and Mr Xerri for their work and wished Mr Sciberras and Mr Portelli good work in the interest of the party and the Maltese electorate.
