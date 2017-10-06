Mizzi Studio’s Westfield kiosk wins international award

Maltese-British architect Jonathan Mizzi picked up the ‘Outside’ Award last night at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards ceremony in King’s Cross, London for his breathtaking copper kiosk – Colicci Coffee – at London’s Westfield Stratford shopping centre.

Since its opening, the kiosk has not only captured the imagination of the countless Westfield shoppers who have been drawn to its radiant presence, but also caught the eye of industry experts – catapulting Mizzi Studio into a triumph of award nominations, wins, and critical recognition.

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is in its ninth year and has reached global recognition as the foremost competition dedicated to the design of food and beverage spaces.

This year’s judging panel included experts from store developers to design critics, entrepreneurs and world-class chefs; with representatives from high-profile brands including Ralph Lauren, Domus, Architectural Digest, Jamie’s Italian, St John Restaurant, and many more.

Designed to mimic the mouth of an orchid, the captivating entrance and roof is shaped to lure visitors in to an immersive copper cocoon. The copper has been sealed with a matte, clear lacquer to preserve the material’s textural history, and retain its rich lustre and reflectivity.

The combination of the kiosk’s neo-futuristic form, deep amber hues, and polished surfaces results in a functioning café that also acts as a piece of dramatic public sculpture.