Friday, October 6, 2017, 18:50

Live: Adrian Delia is sworn in as Opposition leader

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia becomes leader of the Opposition this evening.

Watch the proceedings live in the video above.

A report will be given following the ceremony.

