Ensuring ŻfinMalta does not stay abstract

Paolo Mangiola. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The new artistic director for the national dance company is looking at tripling ŻfinMalta’s audience in three years.

This will be quite a feat for Paolo Mangiola, who hopes that people could one day be as familiar with dance language as they are with film.

Mr Mangiola’s comments follow recent data by Arts Council Malta showing that only a fifth of the population knows of the company, set up three years ago.

When asked about their knowledge of specific cultural venues or cultural entities, 97 per cent of respondents stated that they have some knowledge of Teatru Manoel, compared to 23 per cent who knew of ŻfinMalta Dance Ensemble.

The new director, who has just has just taken over from Mavin Khoo, noted that all across Europe, contemporary dance was more or less attributed to some high-culture niche.

While he cannot force anyone to like dance, he wants to make it more accessible to the local audience.

Dance, for him, is as an art-form that could connect everyone, as it speaks through movement, and everyone experiences movement in some way or another.

But how is he going to ensure that ŻfinMalta does not remain an abstract notion?

Apart from talking through familiar ‘languages’ such as ballet, the national dance company will hold discussions with the audience before its performances.

Next year ŻfinMalta will kick off its first national tour, and before each performance, the company will organise a workshop where prospective audiences can ask questions about what they would be watching.

“We will also create a club that will welcome everyone – whether with a dance background or not – that meets once monthly to discuss the process underlying a dance work.”

Mr Mangiola was talking to this newspaper ahead of the company’s participation in Notte Bianca tomorrow. Called Openness, this will be the first event of ŻfinMalta specifically created for the annual festival, now in its twelfth edition.

The event starts at 11pm and is being held at Teatru Rjal, Valletta.

At this ‘open space’ visitors can get a glimpse of the new artistic journey and witness the creation of a dance work.

The dancers, together with their choreographer and artistic director, will lead spectators through the process, providing a preview of their next work called Qalbna, which is being commissioned for the official opening ceremony of Valletta’s nomination as European Capital of Culture 2018. There will be also be question and answer sessions where anyone can join in.

In his comments to this newspaper, Mr Mangiola noted that in the long-term, “if we want the company to become as relevant as the National Philharmonic Orchestra, we have to allow the company to grow.”

Mr Mangiola will be touring dance companies scouting for talent, but also looking for sponsors willing to support dancers as part of their corporate social responsibilities programme.