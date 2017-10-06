Advert
Delia questions preparedness for any economic downturn

PN releases pre-Budget position

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia pledged to support the government in ensuring that wealth was distributed fairly to more people and to the development of a long-term economic strategy.

Addressing constituted bodies and members of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, Dr Delia questioned whether the government had a Plan B in the eventuality of an economic downturn.

“The Prime Minister should start seriously thinking about what will happen when this positive economic cycle we are currently experiencing comes to an end,” he said.

He was meeting them to hand them a copy of the party’s pre-budget document and the PN’s proposals for the economy ahead of the upcoming Budget.

Dr Delia said that it was the third year the party was publishing a pre-budget document, showing how it was a constructive Opposition.

He said his vision for the party was one which was much closer to the people, especially when explaining its policies. He said that an analysis of the economy could not be based only on numbers but should also take into consideration how people were being affected by the economy.

This is from where the party derived the name of its document: A sharing economy.

He stressed the importance of working to strengthen the functioning sectors of the economy while identifying other sectors which needed to grow more in the future.

Dr Delia said he did not want to mix partisan politics with any debates on the economy.

The PN, he said, was appealing to the government to seriously study and prepare itself on the potential threats of Brexit, adding that not enough was being done in this regards.

