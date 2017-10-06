Cathedral Street townhouse should be protected – PD

The fate of one of the few remaining vernacular townhouses in Sliema, at 33 Cathedral Street, is to be decided on October 26, with the Partit Demokratiku calling on the Planning Authority to protect this “Maltese heritage”, hinting at abuse.

This townhouse, commissioned by the Mdina Cathedral between 1870 and 1886 for clergymen, lies in the Urban Conservation Area of Sliema.

“Its destruction would set a precedent for neighbouring buildings of cultural and heritage value to Malta and negatively affect the quality of life of residents,” the party said.

“Applications are regularly approved which violate policy, demonstrating the need to combat corruption and reinforce Malta’s weakening institutions.”

Partit Demokratiku explained that its demolition would contradict the North Harbour Local Plan which limits the development height to two floors. The proposed development also violates SPED Urban Objective 2 as well as additional regulations which dictate that gardens and their mature trees be protected.

“A National Masterplan is needed as a response to cowboy overdevelopment which negatively affects the quality of life of the Maltese people, and trades away our identity and national pride for short term gain. Partit Demokratiku highlights that this short term economic gain overlooks long term economic damage, and challenges the MDA to release its report on the possibility of a property bubble to the public. The sacrifice of Maltese heritage is a loss not only for our culture but may have long term economic consequences, such as for our tourism market.”