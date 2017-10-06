70% of plastic bottles to be recovered by 2019, pledges Joseph Muscat

Photo: Shutterstock

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced yesterday that 70 per cent of the plastic bottles generated on the island would be recovered by 2019, a move he believes could inspire other nations to do the same.

Dr Muscat made the announcement during the fourth annual Our Ocean conference which is discussing ways to clean up and protect the oceans, being held in Malta.

The conference kicked off yesterday and continues throughout today.

The government will be introducing a beverage container refund scheme, the Prime Minister said, adding that while this may be a controversial move, it was also a necessary one.

“We would like our decision to set the trend in the Mediterranean,” he said.

Read: Deposit on plastic bottles would have little impact on recycling – Green MT

The conference is addressing the themes of marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, and climate change.

More than 40 ministers and other leaders from more than 100 countries are attending the meeting, with some also expected to announce pledges to better protect the sea.

Previous editions of the conference have seen a wide range of commitments agreed by nations and billions of euros pledged.

In his address, Dr Muscat also urged the private sector to get involved with international entities, even with “smaller players”, while insisting that the impact of daily actions by mankind should not be underestimated.