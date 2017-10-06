Brexit risks

Paul Brincau (September 27) is entitled to his opinions but his gratuitously offensive reference to “slavish small states” within the EU is typical of the vitriolic and hectoring tone adopted by the pro-Brexit camp in the UK.

Such an approach is frequently adopted by the desperate who know in their heart of hearts that their arguments are based on flimsy evidence and find themselves having to shout their opponents down. Referring to anyone who disagrees with pro-Brexit folk as “unpatriotic”, “anti-democratic” or “remoaners” is typical of such pathetic nonsense.

The fact is that none of the UK’s allies (with the sole exception of the populist and protectionist Donald Trump) agrees with Britain’s decision to leave the EU and neither does the UK business community.

Be that as it may, very sadly, Brincau’s description of the UK as a “great country” may eventually ring somewhat hollow as it risks becoming an isolated commercial backwater. As a proud citizen of a “small EU state” and one also of the UK, I should be sad to see that come to pass.

Brincau might eventually reflect upon the fact that he, along with his fellow ‘Brexiteers’, may actually be “Leave lemmings” as they blindly march to the tune of ‘dynamic duo’, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage off a rather high and nasty cliff.