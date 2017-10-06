Biting society
October 2 was the first anniversary of when my wife and I were attacked in our own house by a pit bull dog on the loose. The incident left me with permanent scars and a disability. It hurt and could have been fatal.
However, what hurt more was the police demonstration of gross weakness in the face of wrongdoers. Or was it collusion?
