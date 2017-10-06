GO announces €100m investment over 5 years

GO plc today announced a €100 million infrastructural investment over the next five years.

The company said the new investment programme was already delivering significant results, with GO currently upgrading two of its submarine cables that connect Malta to mainland Europe.

GO is also evaluating the feasibility of creating a new link with an existing submarine cable which currently links Tunis with Marseille.

The company’s CEO Attila Keszeg said this would further strengthen Malta international’s connectivity by further increasing data capacity as well as security of supply.

He said it would be the first link that was not entirely dependent on mainland Italy.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hailed the investment, saying it showed the company’s commitment to the local economy.

He said such strengthening of local capacity would help attract foreign investment.

Dr Muscat’s expressed his satisfaction that GO was also looking at linking up with North Africa.