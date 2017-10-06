Vodafone trialling 1 gigabit speeds

Vodafone Malta is showcasing the foundations of 5G technology and trialling ‘gigabit speeds’ of 1,000 Mbps on its mobile network.

The speed, eight times that of 4G, is a first of its kind in Malta and was only possible by bringing cutting-edge technology from the Vodafone Group to the island.

CEO Amanda Nelson said Vodafone’s new positioning underlined the brand’s belief that new technologies and digital services would play a positive role in transforming society and enhancing individual quality of life over the years ahead.

She said that for Malta to be equipped with such a network, the right regulatory and investment environment must exist.

“We believe that the proposed merger with Melita can create the right conditions for this type of investment, given the size and economics of the Maltese market.

“Today we’re inviting everyone into the conversation: imagine what we could do with such technology.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Malta is offering the best of today’s technology: 4G+, which is up to 60 per cent faster than any other mobile network in Malta at 210 Mbps.

“And we are proud to announce that since its launch earlier this summer, 4G+ has been extended to cover over half the Maltese Islands.”