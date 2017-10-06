ŻfinMalta at Notte Bianca

ŻfinMalta at rehearsals.

National dance company ŻfinMalta Dance Ensemble is showcasing its first event that has been specifically created for Saturday’s Notte Bianca.

Openness is the name of this unique performance where ŻfinMalta is inviting the public into an open space — Pjazza Teatru Rjal, in Valletta — to get a glimpse of the company’s new artistic journey and witness how a dance is created and unfolds on stage.

“We want the public to gravitate towards ŻfinMalta and make it their own company; we want them to absorb dance, the way they do with a film, a book or a theatrical piece, and appreciate that it can create value for them and their identity,” Paolo Mangiola, the company’s newly appointed artistic director, said.

ŻfinMalta will give a sneak preview of its next work, Qalbna

On the night, the dancers, together with Paolo, will lead the public through the process of three dance pieces and the audience will have the chance to interact during two Q&A sessions.

The event starts at 11pm and ŻfinMalta will give a sneak preview of its next work, Qalbna, which in English has a double meaning: Our Heart / Among Us. Qalbna is being commissioned for the official opening ceremony of Valletta’s nomination as European Capital of Culture 2018.

“Openness is an incredible opportunity for everyone — from dancers to those with no prior dance experience, to enjoy dance as an art form,” Paolo said.