Maltapost's philately exhibition in October

MaltaPost is organising the Maltex Philatelic Exhibition and Collectors’ Fair at the Casino Maltese in Valletta between October 10 and 12.

Enthusiasts and local organisations will display their philatelic items, literature, historical artefacts and other collectors’ items.

This year, the exhibition will be showcasing various collectors’ items beyond philately, such as maps, historical artefacts, sports memorabilia, works of art and literature from local book publishers and organisations.

Local and international philately collectors will display an array of philatelic items on various themes, including nature and historical events.

The fair will be open between 9.30am and 4pm. Entrance is free of charge.

To commemorate the occasion, the Philatelic Bureau will be issuing an occasion card and a personalised stamp/cover.

The card will be available in mint and cancelled condition as from October 10 from the MaltaPost stand at the Maltex Exhibition and from the Philatelic Bureau.

A temporary letter box service will also be provided during the opening hours of the exhibition. The cards and mail posted will be cancelled with the Maltex special handstamp inscribed MALTEX 17 - Malta Philatelic Exhibition and Collectors’ fair.

Orders for the personalised stamp/cover and personalised Sstamps may be placed online or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost plc, 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001 - tel: 2596 1740, e-mail: [email protected] .