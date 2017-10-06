Malta Tattoo Expo kicks off this weekend

The Malta Tattoo Expo returns with its fourth edition, bringing together over a 100 Maltese and international tattoo artists, the largest congregation of artists under one roof on this island. This year's edition will be hosted by alternative model Cervena Fox, who had already taken part in the expo last year.

Malta's top names will all be present during the expo, while on the list of international names we find the likes of the Irish Adrian Borowski; Croatian Adriano de Fine; Swiss Fabio Cirillo; German Sarah Kirsch and more.

This year's festival also includes a cars and bikes show, live performances by A Broken Design and RiSE, and performances by model and showgirl Shelly d'Inferno.

The Malta Tattoo Expo takes place today until Sunday at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta' Qali. Tickets are available from https://www.showshappening.com/MaltaTattooExpo/MTE2017

http://maltatattooexpo.com.mt/artists/