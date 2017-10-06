Artist Claire Attard Vella exhibiting during Notte Bianca

Artist Claire Attard Vella is exhibiting a number of works at the Ministry For The Economy, Investment & Small Business in Merchant Str., Valletta during tomorrow's Notte Bianca.

Among the 11 works on exhibit are Harlequine's Mistress, a 69 x 79 cms, mixed media and Exposé, a 40 x 60 cms mixed media on canvas.

The artist was recently chosen by the Senglea council to paint a mural of the Gardjola, as part of the EU project The Revival of Old Towns & Cities. This mural is now found in the main square of Fara San Martino, Italy.

Attard Vella's creations are known for being adventurous and offering a variety of styles and media. While her early works encompassed mainly water colours abstracts, in later years she chose to use oils and acrylics on canvas and at times also on wood, including instruments and furniture.

Her paintings are very versatile, ranging from landscapes to portraiture, still-life paintings, semi-abstract landscapes, abstracts and female nudes. Her works tend to portray a whirlwind of joyful, bright coloured, amusing compositions, which sometimes include an interesting twist of surrealism.

Attard Vella has exhibited at Adrian's Nurseries in Rabat, at the Melita Wine Bar in Balzan and at Tomabnina Wine Room in Mġarr. In recent years, was chosen to paint live throughout a weekly TV show, while her latest exhibition took place at Le Meridien, in St Julians, together with artist Mark Mallia.

The artist accepts commissions in any of the styles represented in her page; some of her most recent works are now on display at L'Agape Restaurant in Rabat and Cellini Wine Bar, Naxxar.

For more information send an e-mail to [email protected].

https://www.facebook.com/Art-Paintings-Murals-Furniture-by-Claire-Attard-Vella-130413783683398/?pnref=lhc