WATCH: Making cheese the traditional way (ARTE)
Siblings strive to keep family cheese factory open
In Campania, the Barlotti siblings are on a mission to keep the family cheese factory open. It has been producing the famous mozzarella di bufala for generations, as well as ricotta, scamorza and provolone.
