WATCH: Graphic video from the Las Vegas shooting
People running to escape shooting outside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Video: YouTube
In this graphic footage from outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino concert-goers are seen running from the ongoing shootings of the scene.
From a balcony overlooking the crowd, the footage shows how people are seen panicking, some are floored to the ground while others saying "get down" to each other as the bullets keep rattling from an unicertain direction.
The worst mass shooting so far in modern US history according to CNN occured during the Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
A gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino near the crowd of 30,000 gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 injured. Police believe the gunman killed himself.
