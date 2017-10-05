Hundreds of Air Malta tickets to be won this Saturday

Hundreds of Air Malta Go Light flight tickets can be won this Saturday during a event being held at St Anne’s Square in Sliema between 10am till 2pm.

The event, which will include various games, is aimed at promoting Air Malta’s latest product range to the public.

Go Light is a 'hand luggage only' one-way fare starting from just €39.

“The introduction of the new product has given us a real new position in the market. We had over 60,000 incremental bookings coming in over the past weeks," Dany Dubenne, responsible for the airline’s revenue management and pricing said.

www.airmalta.com/letsgolight