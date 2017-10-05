Mellieha hill climb moved to Ġnejna

A hill climb event for old cars, due to have taken place this afternoon as part of the Mdina Grand Prix, has been moved to Ġnejna.

The venue was moved because of weather damage to the main road through Mellieha - which would have been the only alternative to the Bypass where the event should have been held.

The decision was taken by the Mellieha Local Council in conjunction with the organising committee of the Mdina Grand Prix.

"We apologise to all drivers and spectators alike but all parties believe that this is the most suitable option in the interest of the locality and the organisers," the council said.