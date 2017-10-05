Vintage goes vroom

The Malta Classic Grand Prix starts today with the Mellieħa hill climb, an adrenaline rush of cars racing to climb this hill overlooking the sea.

The event forms part of a four-dayclassic car gathering celebrating vintage style vehicles against a his-toric backdrop.

This year’s edition sees an unprecedented number of foreign entries and special guests including a Ford GT40, a 1959 Cooper Monaco T49, a 1989 M3 Cecotto (one of just 505 ever produced), a 1966 Aston Martin BD6 Roadster, a 1971 Surtees TS11 and the UK’s Titan Historic Racing Team.

Notable local entries in the grand prix’s new invitation-only category include a Porsche 928, a Renault 5 Turbo, a Fiat 131 Abarth and a Ferrari 308 GT4.

The event continues tomorrow with the Mdina Concours d’Elegance which celebrates the power and beauty of classic cars. Select car collectors are invited to unveil true automotive gems for the delight of visitors.

On Saturday, the Mdina Grand Prix takes on the challenging circuit outside Mdina’s fortified walls.

Cars are put to the test on a track of tight bends, sweeping curves and inclines. Timed drives determine the starting order of Sunday’s grid.

On Sunday, the real racing begins. Packs of eight to 10 cars take to the circuit in a race to the finish line.

Malta Classic Grand Prix facts

• The Malta Classic weekend is open to the public free of charge.

• Triq l-Infetti, Rabat, is allocated for public parking.

• Free transport to and from the circuit and paddock will be in the form of complimentary shuttles.

• A free car park is reserved for owners arriving in their pre-1980s classic cars. This is located on the Mtarfa bypass and serviced by complimentary shuttles.

• Shell will be providing a free children’s play area throughout the weekend.

• The paddock will be open for free public viewing from 4 to 5pm every day.

• Paddock access at all other times is reserved for paddock ticket holders.

• A VIP section offers the best circuit views. A very limited number of VIP tickets are available.

• The Grand Stand offers the best view of the start/finish line, as well as live streaming and timings. This area is reserved for Grand Stand ticket holders.

• Tickets can be purchased at www.maltaclassic.com.