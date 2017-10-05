Procol Harum live

Procol Harum’s frontman Gary Brooker

English rock band Procol Harum with their blend of symphonic and progressive rock which also embraces blues, R&B and soul will today play live at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The band will use this concert to present their latest album, Novum, to the Maltese audience – an album which received very positive reviews from music critics.

Gary Brooker, the band’s frontman, has written many wondrous songs. The band’s repertoire contains all-time favourite numbers, including their best-known hit A Whiter Shade of Pale, considered a classic in popular music, and one of the few singles to have sold over 10 million copies, Homburg and A Salty Dog, among others.

Local band Red Electrick will be supporting act. The event is being organised by Rock ’n’ Malta.

The concert is being held today at 7pm at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. Tickets available from www.mcc.com.mt.