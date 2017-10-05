Lecture on Nazi looting during World War II

The Nazis looted over 20 per cent of western art during World War II.

DFASinMalta’s first lecture of the new season will be conducted by Shauna Isaac and is titled: ‘The art of the steal: Nazi looting during World War II’.

The Nazis looted over 20 per cent of western art during World War II, confiscating art from Jewish families and emptying museums, hiding some of their precious haul in salt mines and caves.

Shauna Isaac

The effects of Nazi looting are still evident today, in contemporary restitution issues and current international recovery efforts.

Isaac will discuss these issues as well as setting the scene in Germany, the Fuhremuseum, Nazi art repositories, Post War restitution and the Monuments Men.

She will also discuss several important cases involving Nazi loot.

Isaac studied at Courtauld Institute and Birbeck College, London, and served on the Looted Art Working Group for the Holocaust Era Assets Conference in Prague, where she was instrumental in drafting the Terezin Declaration on Nazi looting, ratified by 46 countries.

She currently manages an art recovery company and regularly lectures at the Sotheby’s Institute of Art. Publications include articles for The Art Newspaper, Art & Law Magazine and Art Quarterly.

The lecture is being held today at 6.30pm at the Salina Bay Hotel and Spa in St Paul’s Bay. Entrance is free for members of DFASinMalta. For more information, reservations and tickets, contact Nicky Stilon on [email protected].