Announcements

COCKS. On October 3, ALFRED, aged 77, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marianne, his children Leonard, Richard, Jeffrey, Claudine and Clive, their spouses and partners, his grandchildren Leah, Lara and Ylenia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 5, for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA VOEHRINGER. On October 2, JOSEPHINE, in her 84th year, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church, and surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sister Mary, widow of Joe Coleiro, her brother Enzo and his wife Sara, Miriam, widow of her brother Francis, and Clare, widow of her brother George, her nephews and nieces and their children, other members of her family and her many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 1.30pm for Sacre Coeur parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers please but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are welcome. We thank God for her life and love.

WALKER. On October 3, CLOTILDE LUCETTE, of Sliema, aged 86. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Arthur and his wife Helen, Austin and his wife Maria, Joseph and his wife Maryann and Joseph Degiorgio Aquilina, widower of her daughter Isabel, her grandchildren Krista Farrugia, Nicola Camilleri, Wendy Ciappara Walker, Sarah, Ian and Lara, her great-grandchildren, family and friends. The funeral will be leaving Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 5, at 8.30am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of MARK ANASTASI will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 6, at 6pm at Casa Arkati, Mosta. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

In Memoriam

BUONTEMPO – Professor Dr JOHN BUONTEMPO (former ambassador). In loving memory, on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, children Marthese, Alex, Stefan, Silvana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de GRAY – ANTHONY (Tony). Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 19th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, greatly missed by his wife Edmea, children and grandchildren, other family and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.

“You are near even if we don’t see you,

You are with us even if you are far away

You are in our hearts

In our thoughts

In our life

Always”

DEBONO – ELLA. Cherished, treasured and unfading memories, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts, fondly remembered by her sons, sisters, brothers and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (former RSM 100, Malta Police), especially today being the 10th anniversary of his passing away.

Peacefully sleeping, resting at last,

The world’s weary troubles and worries are past.

In silence you suffered, in patience you bore

‘til God called you home to suffer no more.

Rest in peace beloved Michael,

Ten long years have passed away.

You’re gone but are still living

In my heart every single day.

Always in my thoughts and prayers.

Love, Alice.

FALZON – MICHAEL. Treasured memories of our dearest friend, today being the anniversary of his demise. Louise and family.

FENECH RUSSELL – REYNOLD (Rennie). Lovingly remembered on the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley and family. May he rest in peace.

GATT – CHARLES. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Mary Ann and his children Andrew and Michelle, Suzanne and John. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of ALICE, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the second anniversary of her death. Never forgotten and deeply missed. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamanġia.

Dun Karm's chapel

The chapel of national poet Dun Karm, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Żebbuġ, will be open every Sunday, along with the days 13th and 18th, during the month of October.

The chapel will be open between 8am and 1pm.