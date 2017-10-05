Advert
Thursday, October 5, 2017, 06:54

Toymaker Lego inaugurates giant play house

Danish toymaker Lego has inaugurated a play house in its home town designed to look like 21 giant versions of its bricks stacked on top of each other.

Have a look on the video above. 

