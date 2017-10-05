Advert
Thursday, October 5, 2017

Found: the real Santa Claus

Turkish church could contain remains of St Nicholas

Archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of Saint Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged, beneath a church at his birthplace in southern Turkey.

St Nicholas was born and served as a bishop of what is now the Turkish Mediterranean town of Demre, near Antalya, in the fourth century.

He was buried there, but his bones were long believed to have been taken to the southern Italian town of Bari.

Cemil Karabayram, the head of Antalya's monuments authority, said archaeologists now think that his remains may be lying in a temple below the church.

Mr Karabayram said archaeologists were looking for a way of reaching the remains without harming the church.

