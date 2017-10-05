UHM warns that surplus is not sustainable

The UHM Voice of the Workers has called for a long-term economic plan, saying revenues from EU funds, the passport scheme and the gaming industry would only sustain Malta’s finances for the short-term.

UHM leader Josef Vella made this appeal in a news conference ahead of Monday’s Budget in which he outlined the union’s proposals.

While welcoming the fact that Malta had registered a surplus for the second year running, Mr Vella questioned the sustainability of the government’s streams of revenue.

“What will happen when the passport scheme closes, EU funds will dry up or tax legislation driven by Brussels will make Malta less competitive for gaming companies?” Mr Vella asked.

“While it is good to make hay while the sun shines, government needs to start saving for a rainy day and start planning for the long term,” he added.

Mr Vella also cautioned that those at the risk of poverty were on the rise. However, the government was putting them in the same basket of those at the risk of social exclusion, to give the impression they were in decline, he remarked.

As for the Budget proposals, the UHM is calling for financial compensation for public holidays falling on a weekend. This varies between €150 and €200 per year according to the worker’s annual income. In total this measure would cost the government €12.7 million per year.

“It is pointless giving workers an extra day of leave, if they have no money in their pocket to enjoy their free time,” Mr Vella remarked.

Other UHM proposals are free internet to families at risk of poverty, free lunch for school children to support working parents, and exempting the annual cost of living allowance (COLA) from tax.

The union reiterated its call for a debate on the introduction of second-pillar pensions, and for the setting up of an internet portal to regulate employment contracts. The aim would be to have a number of employment contract templates available online for both employers and workers clarify certain doubts.

Mr Vella expressed disappointment that despite having taken this proposal onboard the government never implemented it.

“Such portal would also help fighting precarious employment especially among foreign workers who are being brought to Malta for cheap labour,” he said.

Despite spending millions to have free healthcare, Malta had one of the highest expenditure per capita on private healthcare

Recommendations are also being made to reduce traffic congestion in the short term through public private partnerships for better parking facilities and by giving public transport priority on arterial roads.

In the educational sector the UHM is proposing a €1 million investment to upgrade the examinations centres around the island, possibly by holding Matsec exams in every primary school across the islands.

The UHM is also calling for crowdfunding legislation and for the setting up of cooperatives in the health sector saying recent experience of PPP in the UK health sector was not a positive one.

Mr Vella pointed out that despite spending millions to have free healthcare, Malta had one of the highest expenditure per capita on private healthcare.

“This clearly shows that the investment is not yielding the desired returns, as patients are still resorting to private hospitals and clinics,” the UHM chief pointed out.