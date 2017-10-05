Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta's front pages today.

Times of Malta reports that one of the 13 people accused over the 2015 Paqpaqli għall-Istrina car crash had been asked to serve as a court expert in the magisterial inquiry into the tragedy.

The Malta Independent says the prime minister confirmed that the government has the final say on when the hunting season is closed.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the swearing in of Adrian Delia as an MP. He promised a constructive opposition which would work to improve the people's welfare.

l-orizzont says old medical books and equipment were stolen from the psychiatry museum at Mt Carmel Hospital.