Second offer of government bonds for the elderly announced
The first offer was over-subscribed
The government has announced the issue of the second tranche of bonds for pensioners after the first issue was oversubscribed.
The Accountant General said the second issuance of up to a maximum of €30,000,000 of the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond is being offered to individuals born in 1955 or before who did not participate in the September 2017 issuance; and applicants who applied for more than €5,000 in the first issuance and whose amounts were not allocated in full.
The 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond October 2017 Issue is being offered with similar terms and conditions to those of the September 2017 Issue. The bond earns interest at a fixed rate of 3% per annum for the duration of the bond until its maturity in the year 2022.
The bond, which will be issued at par in units of €100, cannot be negotiated, assigned or transferred onto any other individual, and cannot be pledged.
Interest is paid semi-annually in arrears on the 13th March and 13th September during the term of the bond.
Bondholders may withdraw the whole amount invested before the maturity date subject to a penalty equivalent to 3 months’ gross interest on the principal withdrawn at the interest rate the bond is earning.
The applications may be made for amounts up to a maximum of €10,000 and a minimum of €500.
Applications may be obtained from and lodged at all authorised financial institutions and other authorised investment service providers. Application Form A may also be downloaded from the Treasury’s website as from today.
